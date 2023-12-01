Uttar Pradesh police shielding accused in rape, murder case of Dalit woman, says fact-finding report

December 01, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - New Delhi

A fact-finding report by a team of advocates and human rights activists has found the Uttar Pradesh police guilty of gross negligence and shielding men from an upper caste community who allegedly gang-raped and murdered a Dalit woman in Banda district on October 31.

The police made considerable attempts to dilute the “caste atrocity”, said the report published this week by Dalit Dignity and Justice Centre, Bundelkhand Dalit Adhikar Manch, Vidhya Dham Samiti, Chingari Sangathan, and Youth for Human Rights Documentation.

The 40-year-old woman’s dismembered body was found at a flour mill in Pataura village. According to the report, the mill’s owner, Bauwa Shukla, had engaged the woman to plaster the building’s walls around 2.30 p.m.

On being alerted by a neighbour, the woman’s daughter reached the mill and found it locked. When the owner finally opened it, she found her mother’s decapitated body, with the severed head and left arm lying a short distance away.

“She saw five to six people in the mill, two of whom fled immediately. Those who remained were Bauwa Shukla, Rajkumar Shukla, and Ramkrishna Shukla,” the report said.

An accident: police

An FIR was registered on November 1, and Nitin Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Naraini, launched an investigation into the case.

The report said Mr. Kumar tried to convince the villagers that the woman had died in an “accident” after getting caught in a machine at the mill and that it was not a “brutal case of gang rape, murder, and caste atrocity”.

The fact-finding team questioned the possibility of an “accident” at the mill as there was a power outage in the village at the time of the crime.

It also pointed out that the State police had sealed the mill only three days after the crime despite being aware that the accused could tamper with the evidence. There was no pool of blood in the mill in the photographs taken by the woman’s family, the report added.

Charges changed

Initially, the accused were booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

However, the charges were later changed to offences under Sections 304A (death due to negligence), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information) of the IPC.

According to the fact-finding team, these are bailable offences with a maximum prison term of up to two years, whereas a case of murder and rape carries a sentence of life imprisonment.

