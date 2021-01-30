‘U.P. ordinance on conversion capable of public mischief’

It violates fundamental right to practise religion: Justice Shah

Justice Ajit Prakash Shah, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, on Friday said the controversial Uttar Pradesh ordinance aimed at checking unlawful religious conversions for inter-faith marriages was “capable of great public mischief”.

Justice Shah made the remarks while speaking at a virtual meet organised by the Delhi High Court Women Lawyers’ Forum on ‘Attack on Love Marriage and Freedom of Choice’.

Justice Shah, who headed the High Court Bench that decriminalised homosexuality in 2009, said the idea of fraternity is being tested most in India today. “We are watching this attack on this most fundamental of democratic principles play out in our backyard through The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020,” Justice Shah said.

The former Chairman of Law Commission of India said: “This ordinance has been promulgated to combat the perceived threat of ‘love jihad’, a term commonly used to describe inter-faith relationships and marriage. The ordinance makes it a criminal offence for a person to convert another by coercion, misrepresentation and so on. There is nothing objectionable in that itself. But it greatly violates the freedom of conscience and the fundamental right to practice religion. It also strikes at the right to life and liberty guaranteed by the Constitution.”

Burden of proof

He explained that ordinarily, in any given case the burden of proof is on the prosecution. Under this ordinance, however, every religious conversion is presumed to be illegal. The burden of proof now lies with the person accused of religious conversion to prove that it is not illegal.

The offence is cognisable and non-bailable, so the police can arrest the accused without a warrant, Justice Shah said, adding, “Interestingly, reconversion is not illegal.”

“An aggrieved person can lodge a complaint against anyone. A lot of people can be brought under this net. This law is capable of great public mischief. Indeed my own marriage is inter-faith as amongst one of my children. Such relationship should be celebrated, instead we are criminalising them,” he remarked.

“With the executive and legislature having failed us on this front what can the third arm of the government [judiciary] do. In a recent case, the Allahabad High Court held that marriage is a matter of choice and every adult woman has the fundamental right to choose her partner,” Justice Shah said.

Speaking at the virtual meet, advocate Kirti Singh said the entire drama of ‘love jihad’ was done to target inter-faith marriages, and particularly Hindu and Muslim interfaith marriages.