U.P. official, charged with paedophilia, undergoes tests at AIIMS

Rambhawan, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November on charges of sexually exploiting children, filming the acts and selling pornographic material online, has been brought to Delhi for medical examination at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences.
The accused is a resident of Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh. “We have got his seven days' custody for getting the medical tests conducted for the purpose of strengthening the prosecution's case,” said a CBI official.
Rambhawan, who worked as a Junior Engineer with the Irrigation Department in U.P., allegedly sexually exploited more than 50 children, took photographs and prepared video clips of the acts and sold them through the darkweb to paedophiles in various countries. He bought the victims’ silence by giving them gifts and cash. His wife, Durgawati, was arrested last month for allegedly influencing the witnesses.
A few days ago, the agency arrested two more accused persons, Neeraj Kumar Yadav and Kuljeet Singh Makan, for allegedly selling and buying child sexual abuse material over Instagram and other social media platforms. Neeraj is an engineering graduate. One of them had even published an advertisement for sale of the pornographic material through an Instagram account. He received payments through e-wallets, as alleged.
