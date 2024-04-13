GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.P. known for improved law and order, decisive action against anti-social elements, says Yogi 

Saharanpur was “turned into a hotbed of religious fanaticism by previous administrations with chaos and anarchy spread through fatwas”, says U.P. CM

April 13, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Lucknow

Seema B Verma 5904

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday targeted the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party governments over the law and order situation in the State. He added that at present U.P. is known for taking strict action against rioters and anti-social elements.

The U.P. CM was addressing an election rally in support of the BJP candidate from Saharanpur Raghav Lakhanpal.

He said the district was “turned into a hotbed of religious fanaticism by previous administrations with chaos and anarchy spread through fatwas”.  “Our government is giving a riot-free U.P. by suppressing those who incite riots and enforce curfews. We must not let them thrive again... in previous governments, curfew, anarchy was a daily affair,” he said.

Saharanpur, a district in west U.P. is communally sensitive area with roughly 40% Muslim voters. The Lok Sabha seat is going to the polls on April 19 in the first phase.  Talking about the mafia that held sway in the State earlier, the CM said, “The Congress and the SP used to capitulate to them, but today some of the dons are behind bars, while others have met their fate.”

Mr. Adityanath said there are two clear, opposing ideologies in these polls. “On one side are those who aim to create caste divisions, intending to tear the social fabric; while on the other are individuals dedicated to nationalism under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.  On Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said the BJP government has not only brought Lord Ram, but also ensured “Ram naam satya” of all those who threaten the safety of women in the State. “Our long-standing dreams have been realised, such as Ramlala participating in Holi festivities in Ayodhya after centuries. These aspirations, once considered distant dreams, have now materialised,” he added.  Back-to-back rallies of Mr. Adityanath and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Saharanpur hold significance amid displeasure expressed by some Rajput organisations over party’s ticket distribution in west U.P.

Both Mr. Adityanath and Mr. Singh hail from same Rajput community.

