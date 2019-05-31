U.P. invites bids for Jewar airport

The proposed Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh, which will serve as the second airport for the National Capital Region, is expected to begin operations from 2023 with a capacity to handle 1.2 crore passengers annually, stated a tender document floated by the State government on Thursday.

The airport, to be known as Noida International Airport, will be developed in four phases between 2020 and 2040 at a cost of ₹30,000 crore on 1,300 hectares of land. The first phase will be built by financial year 2023 and is proposed to have one runway, parallel taxiway, parking bays for 25 aircraft, an Air Traffic Control building, cargo terminal building, among others.

Ready by 2040

When fully built by 2040, the airport will have two runways, two terminal buildings, parking bays for 102 aircraft and will be able to handle 7 crore passengers per annum. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport’s current capacity is 6 crore.

The last date for submission of bids by interested bidders is October 30 and the financial bids will be opened on November 29. The concession period for the airport is for 40 years, which can be extended by another 30 years. Bidders should have a minimum net worth of ₹1,250 crore and must have prior experience in executing projects in aviation, real estate or infrastructure sector. The entity that quotes the higher per passenger fee to Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) will emerge as the winner. The airport is expected to reduce congestion at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi which witnessed 63.5 million passengers in 2017, exceeds the built capacity of 6 crore passengers. IGI is expected to see 10.9 crore passengers by 2024, which is its structural capacity of the airport beyond which it cannot be expanded.

Connecting airports

The nodal authority, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), overseeing Jewar airport is also exploring various options to connect IGI to Noida International Airport. “Our proposal to extend the Greater Noida metro up to Jewar has already been approved. We have arrived at the decision that the Rapid Metro from Meerut to Delhi will be connected to Jewar and IGI via Dhaula Kuan. RITES is also studying feasibility of multi-modal connectivity for Noida International airport. An elevated road from IGI to Jewar is planned and the U.P. government has written to the Ministry of Urban Development,” said YEIDA CEO Arunvir Singh.