U.P. implements checks as Delhi opens borders

Noida/Ghaziabad

09 June 2020 00:57 IST

Police turn away those without e-pass

It was smooth sailing for commuters coming to the Capital from Noida and Ghaziabad with Delhi opening up its borders on Monday.

However, people trying to enter Uttar Pradesh had a harrowing time as U.P. Police launched a drive to check vehicles coming from the Capital. Long queues were seen in the morning during rush hour at Noida and Ghaziabad borders.

Policemen manning barricades said they have been instructed to stop vehicles from Delhi that do not have valid e-passes.

“I don’t know why everyday rules get changed. I have to travel daily from Delhi to Ghaziabad for my job, and everyday I waste around an hour in entering the city,” said Virendra Mishra, a resident of Vaishali.

While most of the congestion was due to the checking, another reason was the turning back of vehicles upon being denied access beyond the U.P. border.

The situation was similar at U.P. gate, Anand Vihar and Bhopura border.

Strange situation

“This is a strange situation. I went to my office in Delhi without any problem in the morning but now have been stopped from going back home. Where am I supposed to sleep?” asked Rajesh Gaur, a resident of Sector 135 in Noida. “When I asked the policeman what I am supposed to do, he told me I should have thought of that before I entered Delhi. This is ridiculous.”