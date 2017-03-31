UP govt upset over poor police, administration coordination

The lack of coordination between the Greater Noida police and administration has enraged the Uttar Pradesh government. The government is upset as it came to know about the alleged attack on a Kenyan woman after media reports drew attention to the incident.

The woman had alleged that she was attacked near Alstonia Society here around 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The State government, however, caught wind of the incident around 12 p.m. It then contacted the Gautam Budh Nagar administration, but reportedly did not get any information. “A call was made from the Chief Secretary’s office to Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate N.P. Singh. However, Mr. Singh said he was unaware of the incident,” said a senior U.P. government official on condition of anonymity.

‘Deliver or face the music’

Senior officials, meanwhile, fumed and asked for the matter to be taken seriously. “Later, Mr. Singh called back and gave details of the incident,” the official added.

The State government has now directed the local authorities to improve coordination among themselves. “The message is clear: either deliver results or face the music,” the official said.