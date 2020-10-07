UP govt signs pact with Zurich Airport International to begin work on Jewar airport project

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a concession agreement with representatives of Zurich Airport International for designing, building and operating Noida International Airport at Jewar for a period of 40 years.
The airport will be developed as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) and is scheduled to open in 2024.
When phase 1 development is completed in 2024, we will provide capacity for 12m passengers per year. When fully built by 2040, the airport will have two runways, two terminal buildings, parking bays for 102 aircraft and will be able to handle 7 crore passengers per annum, according to the bid document made public by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority last year.
Zurich Airport International AG (ZAIA) won the contract to build and operate the airport in Greater Noida for a period of 40 years. ZAIA received the security clearance from the Union ministry of Home Affairs to develop the Noida International Airport at Jewar in May this year.
