U.P. govt. approves NSA invocation against builder

The U.P. government on Monday approved the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against a Delhi-based builder for illegally constructing flats in Greater Noida’s Shahberi, where nine people were killed in two building collapses last year.

Officials said that the builder, Jasvir Mann (36), had constructed and sold the maximum number of flats in the area. He had illegally developed 261 flats in Shahberi and sold around 170 of them, they said, adding that the flats were developed in buildings which did not have requisite permission, approved maps and had come up illegally on the land notified by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.

Mr. Mann was arrested under the Gangster Act on October 1. The district administration had on October 15 proposed his detention under the NSA.