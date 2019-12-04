U.P. government approves extension of Aqua Line

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the construction of an extension of the Aqua Line that connects Noida-Greater Noida Metro in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The 14.95-km-long extension Metro link will run between Noida Sector 71 and Greater Noida Knowledge Park V, officials of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation said.

Confirming the development of the ₹2,682-crore project that will connect the densely populated areas of Gaur City and Noida Extension to the Aqua Line and the adjoining Blue Line Metro of Delhi, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said, “The approval for an extension of the metro rail line was given during a meeting of the Cabinet Ministers in Lucknow.”

Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said in the U.P. capital that the project is expected to be completed in the next three years.

In January this year, the Aqua Line was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It connects Noida and Greater Noida, covering a distance of almost 30 km.