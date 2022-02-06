U.P. electors in Delhi to get leave to vote

There will be no deduction in salary

The Delhi government on Saturday announced that polling days in adjacent Uttar Pradesh will be paid holidays for electors residing in the State employed in the Capital so they are able to exercise their franchise.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10 followed by the second phase on February 14, the third on February 20, the fourth on February 23, the fifth on February 27 and the final phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will be held on March 10. Noida and Ghaziabad, two cities in Uttar Pradesh which fall under the national capital region, go to the polls on February 10.

The notice issued by the General Administrative Department, stated that the waiver applies to every citizen employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in Delhi entitled to vote in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

There should be no deduction in salary on account of holiday on the polling day, it stated. However, it also, added, that the order will not apply to any person “whose absence may cause damage or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he is engaged”.