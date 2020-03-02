Yogi Adityanath opens new office of police chief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the new office of the police commissioner in Sector 108, Noida. The CM is in the city on a two-day visit. After opening the new office, Mr. Adityanath held a meeting with party officials in Greater Noida.

On Monday, Mr. Adityanath will inaugurate projects worth ₹1,452 crore, which include two multilevel car parkings, a district hospital building, and three foot-over bridges, Noida Authority officials said.

He will also lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹1,369, which include a convention and habitat centre in Sector 94, a golf course in Sector 151, an integrated traffic management system, a flyover at Parthala chowk and two underpasses on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, they added.

Mr. Adityanath’s visit to the city has seen the imposition of several traffic restrictions. “There will also be a complete ban on private operation of drones in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the VVIP visit,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi said.