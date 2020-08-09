U.P. CM inaugurates COVID-19 hospital

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday inaugurated a dedicated 400-bed government COVID-19 hospital in Noida.
Spread across eight floors with its own diagnostic facility, dialysis unit, and blood bank, the Chief Minister also reviewed the facilities at the hospital that has come up in collaboration with the Tata Trusts and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. said once fully operational, the hospital would be the largest State-run COVID-19 facility in the State. He said the hospital will start with around 200 beds, catering to symptomatic patients, and subsequently, 200 more beds will be added for infected persons with mild symptoms.
Located in Sector 39, it was originally mooted as a district hospital. It will function as the premier health facility in the district after the pandemic is over. The construction of the building was completed in 2019 by the Noida Authority.
At present, Noida has GIMS, Child PGI and Sharda Hospital as its government-run COVID-19 care facilities, besides private hospitals.
