U.P. CM escorted through alternative route as House complex inundated after rain

Heavy rains in Lucknow on Wednesday led to severe waterlogging with water even entering the Legislative Assembly complex from where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to be escorted through a different route.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of Mr. Adityanath being evacuated from a different gate also went viral on social media.

The video shows the adverse condition of waterlogging in the Vidhan Sabha complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dozens of workers could be seen collecting water inside the building in buckets and throwing it outside.

Heavy rainfall of three hours led to waterlogging in other parts of Lucknow causing inconvenience to the residents with people criticising the infrastructure and municipal corporation for failure in the State capital.

The Opposition also lashed out at the U.P. government with the Samajwadi Party (SP) general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav demanding more budget allocation for the State Assembly, adding that if such heavy rains can affect the government buildings, then other areas might also be vulnerable to similar incidents.

“Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha needs the budget the most. If this is the condition after a torrential rain, then the rest of the State is at the mercy of God,” wrote Mr. Yadav, a senior MLA on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.