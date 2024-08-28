Unsure if my orders to check spread of dengue are being followed, says Bharadwaj

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid reports about a spike in the cases of dengue, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that he was “unsure” whether the orders he had issued regarding the containment of the disease were being followed by the officials concerned.

The statement again brought to the fore the unease between the elected government and bureaucrats, who have been repeatedly accused of not following Ministers’ orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had urged schools to instruct students to wear full-sleeve clothes as a protective measure against mosquito bites but I am not sure whether this directive is being effectively followed,” he told reporters while sharing the steps taken by his government to stop the spread of the vector-borne disease.

He said the government had also requested that announcements be made across metro stations, bus stations, and other transport hubs to inform people about steps to prevent dengue.

“I have directed the Health Secretary to visit one government hospital daily to check whether all necessary dengue-related equipment is available. However, I’m uncertain if these visits have commenced. If not, I will personally visit hospitals and ensure compliance,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that he held a meeting with the Health Secretary on August 23, where he pointed out that his previous directions had not been implemented.

The Minister also accused Raj Niwas of “spreading rumours and deliberately obstructing the recruitment process” at Delhi government hospitals.

Delhi government hospitals are facing a shortage of nearly 30% of doctors but no efforts have been made to fill these critical posts despite repeated requests to Lieutenant-Governor V. K. Saxena, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many hospitals are being managed by a single director or medical superintendent, who is often overburdened with responsibilities due to the lack of staff,” the Minister said.

He also alleged that excuses such as the unavailability of the Chief Minister due to his arrest in corruption cases by the Central probe agencies and the lack of the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) meeting are being cited by Raj Niwas for the delay in appointments, which he said were a “lie” as the L-G holds the authority to make appointments.

The Minister’s statement has come days after the L-G asked senior Delhi government officials to resolve the matter of pending postings of doctors who were selected through the Union Public Services Commission but have been awaiting appointments at Delhi government hospitals for a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Niwas officials had said that the L-G was told at a review meeting that the doctors could not be posted as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led NCCSA, which decides on such issues, has not held a meeting since his arrest.

Responding to the allegations, the L-G Secretariat called the Minister a “compulsive liar” who has “miserably failed to look after his department”.

“The media is expected and advised to avoid giving credence to his daily theatrics and defamatory statements,” it said in a statement.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva too criticised the Minister, saying he only “excels in giving statements”.

“His sole government and political daily activity is to hold daily press conferences to level accusations against the L-G and the BJP,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.