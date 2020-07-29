Unsuccessful students of Classes 9 and 11 to get another chance

Students of Classes 9 and 11 who did not secure minimum qualifying marks in one or more subjects in the Common Annual School Examination (CASE) 2019-20, will be reassessed on the basis of assignments or projects for promotion to the next class, the Education Department has decided.

These project or assignments will be allotted to eligible students by August 7. It needs to be submitted by August 18 and their results will be declared online on August 28.

Lack of options

According to a senior government official, the decision was taken given a lack of options for re-examinations due to the continuing closure of schools across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the anxiety being faced by students who could not clear one or more exams. While all students up to, and including, Class 8 were promoted to the next class following the no-detention policy, some students of Classes 9 and 11 who could not secure minimum qualifying marks in one or more subjects have not been promoted.

“Being confined to their houses, the students who have not been promoted so far would be anxious to get clarity on the opportunities they will get now to improve their performance and if eligible, be promoted to the next class,” a circular issued by the Examination Cell of the Directorate of Education stated.

“To clear the status of all such students and relieve them of any further stress or anxiety, the competent authority has decided to give one last opportunity to all such students to be assessed through assignments/projects/school based test instead of conducting re-exam,” it stated.

For this reassessment, the subject teacher will allot projects or assignments to the students digitally and talk to each student individually about how to attempt it. These assignments or projects will be evaluated out of a maximum of 40 marks.

Following the submission of the project by students through WhatsApp, email or hard copy, if necessary, the teacher will talk to each student again regarding how they attempted it.

Private schools which have not conducted re-examinations so far as per the guidelines of the CBSE, the circular also stated, can also follow the same procedure to assess their students.

“This will be a one-time opportunity for students who did not clear their respective exams which is being extended only in the current year due to the unprecedented conditions,” the official said.