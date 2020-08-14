Delhi

Unscheduled transit flights cannot land for specific hours at Delhi airport on Aug 15

An Air India flight seen parked at T-3 Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, during the countrywide lockdown to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, on May 9, 2020. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
PTI New Delhi: 14 August 2020 11:17 IST
Updated: 14 August 2020 11:20 IST

Transit flights cannot land at the Delhi airport between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. as well as between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., as per a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM)

Unscheduled transit flights will not be allowed to land at the Delhi airport for four hours in the morning and three hours in the evening on Independence Day, its operator DIAL said Friday.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd said scheduled flights will operate as normal.

According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), transit flights cannot land at the Delhi airport between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. as well as between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on August 15.

Advertising
Advertising

Also Read

Delhi airport sees surge in passenger share after resumption of flights
 

DIAL said the NOTAM is applicable only for chartered (not-scheduled) flights.

It said there will be no impact of the NOTAM on helicopter operations of the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force and the Indian Army.

The airport operator added that the State-owned planes and helicopters can fly with the governor or the chief minister.

Comments
More In Delhi
air transport
Delhi
Read more...