Unruly driver drags 2 traffic policemen on car bonnet

Published - November 04, 2024 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two traffic police personnel were hit and dragged on a car’s bonnet for about 20 metres by an unruly driver while they were on duty in south-west Delhi’s Kishangarh, an officer said on Sunday.

Both policemen, identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh Chouhan, sustained minor injuries in the incident that took place on Saturday night. DCP (South West) Surendra Choudhury said they were issuing challans for traffic violations when the incident took place.

“Around 7.45 p.m., a vehicle jumped the red light. When Sailesh signalled for the car to stop, its driver tried to flee, dragging both the personnel for about 20 metres before fleeing from there,” he said. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and launched a hunt to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, two purported videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing both police personnel holding on to the car’s bonnet. One of them was also seen falling on the ground after the driver applied brakes.

