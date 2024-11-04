GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unruly driver drags 2 traffic policemen on car bonnet

Published - November 04, 2024 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two traffic police personnel were hit and dragged on a car’s bonnet for about 20 metres by an unruly driver while they were on duty in south-west Delhi’s Kishangarh, an officer said on Sunday.

Both policemen, identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh Chouhan, sustained minor injuries in the incident that took place on Saturday night. DCP (South West) Surendra Choudhury said they were issuing challans for traffic violations when the incident took place.

“Around 7.45 p.m., a vehicle jumped the red light. When Sailesh signalled for the car to stop, its driver tried to flee, dragging both the personnel for about 20 metres before fleeing from there,” he said. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and launched a hunt to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, two purported videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing both police personnel holding on to the car’s bonnet. One of them was also seen falling on the ground after the driver applied brakes.

Published - November 04, 2024 01:05 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.