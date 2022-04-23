Unrest in Visva-Bharati over death of student

Students lay siege to V-C’s house, demand probe

Students lay siege to V-C’s house, demand probe

Protests have rocked West Bengal’s Visva-Bharati University again after a Class XII student was found dead in his hostel room on campus. A section of students have laid siege to Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty’s residence, demanding that he meet the boy’s parents and assure them of a fair probe into the death.

Until recently, students were protesting against the university’s now-reversed decision of holding offline exams without reopening hostels.

Ashim Das of Patha Bhavana was found unconscious in his room on Thursday and taken to Pearson Memorial Hospital in Santiniketan, where he was declared dead. The body was sent to a government hospital and the post-mortem report is awaited. On Friday evening, protesters — along with the body of the student — gathered outside Prof. Chakrabarty’s residence and demanded that he come out to meet the boy’s parents. The father alleged that the boy had been murdered and that the university was trying to suppress the truth.

Plea for help

As the protesters broke open a lock, Prof. Chakrabarty sent an SOS to the West Bengal Chief Secretary and to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who quoted the V-C’s appeal in a tweet: “Kindly send security. My life is at risk. The agitators have broken the main gate and an untoward incident is likely to happen if you don’t send police protection for me. It is an SOS.”

The situation was brought under control after the police arrived at the scene. The student was cremated later in the night. The protesters, mostly belonging to the Students’ Federation of India, regrouped outside the V-C’s residence on Saturday morning, demanding that he meet the boy’s parents.

This time, however, even detractors of Prof. Chakrabarty are unhappy with the conduct of the protesting students. “You may not agree with many of his decisions, but you cannot blame him for everything. In this case, he called a condolence meeting, where it was resolved that the university would stand by the bereaved family and a committee was formed to meet the aggrieved parents. Then why did they still stage a demonstration with the body and break open the lock?” said a senior teacher, who did not wish to be named.