Unpaid for 17 months, Hardayal library’s staff are in dire straits

July 10, 2022 01:27 IST

We don’t have money to afford water for visitors, says acting librarian

Sanjeev, who works at the Hardayal Municipal Public Library at Chandni Chowk here, is growing more anxious with each passing day, waiting to be paid since February, 2021.

The Hardayal library functions on grants provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Mr. Sanjeev is among the 96 employees at the library who have gone on an indefinite strike since June 30 over the issue of their pending salaries.

“I have worked for 17 months without payment. My finances are running so low that I am unable to arrange a means of transport to drop my kids at school. Of course, there have been assurances that our payments will come through, but there is no timeline on when it will happen,” Mr. Sanjeev said.

Echoing a similar view was Krishna Kaur, who said she is unable to pay the fee for her son’s college education, while she had already borrowed money from her well-wishers to help salvage her personal fund crunch.

Inside the library, which was set up in 1860 and renovated and reopened to the public in September, last year, only the reading room remains open to visitors. The acting librarian Rajendra Singh Jatav ensures that there is no disruption for students, mostly UPSC aspirants, who visit the facility to study.

Pending grant amount

Mr. Jatav said, “I am also a part of the strike, but someone has to be inside to open the reading room because the students must not suffer. The library was renovated recently, but that did not bring a difference to the pending salaries.”

He even told this reporter, “I would have offered you some water, but the situation is so bad that we don’t have any. Everything, including salaries, depends on the grant; it is the only source.”

Mr. Jatav added that the library has not received the grant amount for over a year, while a total of over ₹4 crore is still pending. Pointing at the renovated space, he said that the revamp was made possible through funds of ₹3 crore provided by the then Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung in 2017.

While ₹2.20 crore went into repainting the building, repair and flooring work, a total of ₹80 lakh was allotted to the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) for digitisation and preservation of rare books at the library — which is yet to be completed due to a delay induced by the repeated COVID-19 lockdowns.

Fund mismanagement

However, the employees have also cried foul stating that funds provided via the grant earlier have been mismanaged by the library authorities.

Poonam Parashar Jha, the library’s secretary and a former BJP councillor, dismissed the notion of financial mismanagement. She added that she ensured the installation of furniture and other amenities at the site through CSR funds worth ₹4 crore, while she has continuously raised the issue of the pending funds with the corporation.

MCD’s fund crunch

Ms. Jha, who took charge last September, said she has met the MCD officials several times regarding the issue. “There have been problems with the issuing of the grant, which was slightly over ₹4.11 crore. The civic body says it is facing a fund crunch, but this is also a high point for us to find other sources of revenue, like a membership fee for those who use the space,” she added.

Asked for a comment on the issue, a senior MCD official agreed that the civic body’s inability to provide the grant to the library was due to its ongoing fund crunch.

The MCD’s financial crisis has been a long-standing issue even before the merger of the erstwhile corporations. Several other employees under the erstwhile North and East corporations are still unpaid for two and five months, respectively.