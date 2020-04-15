Unofficial restriction on selling meat hits retailers

Meat retailers at one of the most prominent wholesale markets in Greater Noida complain they are reeling under a double whammy. First, it was the Navratras, when demand dips to non-existent levels; then came the inexplicable restrictions allegedly placed on sale of meat during the first installment of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Accusing the authorities of forcing them to shut shops, based mostly on alleged apprehension that consuming meat can lead to contraction of COVID-19, retailers said they have to sell their existing stock clandestinely. They are selling with half-downed shutters and consumers are requested to conceal bags containing the meat.

Hoping for better days

As the second installment of the lockdown came into effect on Wednesday, shopkeepers and customers said they hoped for better days if relaxations kick in on April 20 as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs. They, however, wondered how long the supply chain would take to resurrect itself.

“They [authorities] came on March 25 and ordered us to shut our shops. We thought it was because of the Navratras, but when we opened up again on April 3, a day after the festival ended, we were forced to shut down again. Some of us tried to argue that our products were clearly essential items because they were foodstuff. We were told that meat caused COVID-19. That was all,” said a retailer, choosing to stand a distance from his shop to keep an eye out for any “trouble” as his younger brother hurriedly prepared an order for a customer.

Mutton prices soared to ₹600 over the weekend before it became unavailable due to lack of supply on Monday. Chicken is selling for ₹200 per kg while fish, in the absence of storage arrangements, has not been available for weeks, said shopkeepers.

“I have heard about the new guidelines but they will come into effect four days later. Who knows how long it will take for the supply chain to become operational. Many small retailers will go out of business by then,” said a shopkeeper.

“We have been struggling to finish even the minuscule stock we had. I had nine chickens on March 24. Almost three weeks later, I still have six left because the authorities turn away the customers,” complained another retailer.

“Most of my stock of mutton and fish had to be thrown away because the person who I used to buy ice from isn’t allowed to operate because of the lockdown. If things continue like this, I will have to sell my shop,” said a shopkeeper.

Lack of clarity

Customers questioned the lack of clarity regarding the sale of meat products. “It is all food. Isn’t it? I was asked to return and told I would contract COVID-19 if I ate meat,” said Manish Singh, a resident of Omega I.