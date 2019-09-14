Unnao survivor completes recording her statement

Unnao rape survivor on Friday completed recording her testimony at a temporary court set up at the AIIMS hospital in the case of alleged sexual assault on her by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017.

The woman deposed on a wheelchair before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma during ‘in-camera’ proceedings held at the seminar hall of the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, a lawyer privy to the proceedings said.