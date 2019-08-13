Delhi

Unnao: SC refuses fiat to U.P. to file status report on 20 cases against rape survivor, family

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused of the Unnao rape case. | File

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused of the Unnao rape case. | File   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

more-in

The Supreme Court on August 13 refused to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to file a report on the status of 20 cases registered against the Unnao rape survivor and her family members.

A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and B R Gavai said that they don’t want to widen the scope and interfere in other cases lodged against them in the State.

The court was told by an advocate appearing in the case that proceedings in the four cases, which were transferred to Delhi are going on on a day to day basis before a special court in Newd Delhi.

The bench said it would hear the Unnao case again on August 19.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National Delhi
sexual assault & rape
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2019 2:03:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/unnao-sc-refuses-to-seek-status-report-on-20-cases-against-rape-survivor-family-members/article29048887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY