Unmarried mother throws newborn from third floor; FIR registered 

January 10, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

A 20­-year­-old unmarried woman on Monday threw her newborn from the third floor of an apartment in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, the police said. The woman allegedly decided to kill the baby boy due to social stigma, the police said.

A PCR call was received at the New Ashok Nagar police station. The incident took place at Jai Ambey Apartments. The infant was declared dead at Metro Hospital in Noida. The MLC of the boy was collected and the body was shifted to LBS Hospital.

Traces of blood

The police checked several houses in the vicinity of the spot where the baby was found and questioned the locals. “Traces of blood were found in one of the houses and the flat occupant was interrogate. The woman, identified as Priya, confessed to throwing away her newborn from the washroom’s window on the third floor,” a senior officer said.

The accused, who works in the private sector in Noida, told the police that she tried to get rid of the baby due to social stigma.

The crime team has inspected the spot and collected the exhibits, the police said, adding that the accused has been taken to LBS Hospital for a medical examination. An FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) under the IPC, an officer said.