Unlock 3 to end night curfew, allow hotels, hawkers to operate

New Delhi

31 July 2020 00:03 IST

Move taken to ensure Delhi’s economy gets back on track

The Delhi government on Thursday decided to end night curfew, allow operation of hotels and hospitality services and street hawkers in addition to weekly bazars on a trial basis with social distancing norms in place under Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Central government.

These decisions, the government said in a statement, were in continuation of others taken by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the past few days to ensure that Delhi’s economy, which has been impacted severely by the lockdown, gets back on track.

“As part of the decisions taken today [Thursday] under Unlock 3 guidelines, Delhi government has decided to end the night curfew that was earlier in operation from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. Since hotels of Delhi are no longer linked to hospitals, Delhi government has also decided to allow normal functioning of hotels and hospitality services, as already permitted under Centre’s Unlock guidelines,” the statement said.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier during the week, Mr. Kejriwal launched ‘Rozgar Bazaar’, a job portal to ensure synchronisation between businesses looking to hire and job-seekers looking for jobs, permitted street hawkers to start operating on a trial basis from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a week and de-linked hotels from COVID-19 hospitals so that they could start functioning normally.

“It was decided today that the street hawkers will be permitted to function in the future without any limitations on hours of operation. Delhi government has also allowed weekly bazaars to function on a trial basis for a week adhering to social distancing and all necessary precautionary measures,” the statement also said.