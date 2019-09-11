University notice to JNUSU election panel

The Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC) of Jawaharlal Nehru University has sent a notice to the poll panel, which was set up to conduct elections for the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), informing the committee that it had violated several poll guidelines.

The GRC has been constituted as per the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee (LC) and Supreme Court (SC) guidelines.

Reply by today

In the notice issued by GRC chairperson Umesh Kadam, the panel has been asked to submit a reply to a list of 10 guidelines (as laid down by the LC and the SC) that were allegedly violated during the elections.

The panel has been asked to furnish relevant documents in support of its defence by September 11.

The JNUSU elections were held on September 6. The counting was done on September 8, but the results will not be released till September 17 as per orders of the Delhi High Court. The poll panel, however, had released trends on the day counting ended.

In the notice, the GRC said that the JNUSU elections were not conducted as per the JNUSU constitution.

It also accused the panel of not giving representation to all schools/special centres, and violating LC guidelines by having the election process (from filing of nominations, which started on August 26, to declaration of results, which were to be released on September 8) exceed 10 days.

It also said that the final list of candidates was finalised and published without verifying the record of candidates with the Proctor’s office and other disciplinary authorities.

The poll panel did not reply to queries from the media regarding how they were going to respond to the notice. Several students’ organisations, however, accused the administration of trampling on the mandate of students by accusing the poll panel of malpractices.

Students defend panel

“The JNU administration is continuing its attack on members of the JNUSU poll committee. The panel had from the beginning resisted interference of the administration and performed its task with dedication, determination and hard work,” stated the All India Students’ Association in a release.

“We stand with the JNUSU poll panel, which handled the situation with remarkable resilience, just like last year when they faced violence and intimidation. We condemn the notices and summons issued against the panel members. We demand that JNU revoke the notices and give an unconditional apology,” it stated.

The High Court is scheduled to hear a petition filed by two students over a JNUSU election-related issue on September 17.