University freshers told to plant trees

To encourage the Sikh community to protect the environment from climate change, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has made it mandatory for all first-year students studying in IP University and nine colleges in Delhi University — which are run by the panel — to plant 10 saplings each.

It will be treated as a college project for students and marks will be included in their annual result, the DSGMC said.

The move is part of an effort to involve the youth in “green celebrations” to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, said DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.