University fabricating minutes of AC meeting, says JNUTA

The Jawaharlal Nehru Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has hit out at the JNU administration for releasing a circular amending the minutes of the 144th Academic Council (AC) meeting of the university.

Pass mark

The teachers said that in the circular released by the registrar, the administration has amended the minutes to state that the AC approved a pass mark applied at the level of viva voce: 40% for General, 36% for OBC, and 30% for SC/ST/PH.

The association, however, alleged that no such decision was taken by the 144th AC.

“In fact, no discussion on this agenda item was allowed, as the Vice-Chancellor pronounced the matter sub judice,” said the JNUTA. It added that the last date for the receipt of comments to the minutes of the 144th AC was December 27, but this corrigendum was issued on December 22 without waiting for members to respond to this “fabrication”.

“This signifies an extraordinary desperation on the part of the JNU administration to ensure that its no-admission policy continues,” said the JNUTA.