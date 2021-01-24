‘Universities will play pivotal role in generating employment in country’

New Delhi

24 January 2021 00:39 IST

Deputy CM Sisodia was addressing NSUT students

Speaking at the Netaji Subhas University of Technology on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the pandemic has led to massive unemployment across the globe, and universities will play the lead role in generating employment.

“Their [universities] role will be crucial in this fight against unemployment. Delhi government’s goal is to inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset in the students, and it has taken several steps in this direction,” said Mr. Sisodia.

Tribute to Netaji

A 50-metre-high national flag was also installed at the university campus.

Mr. Sisodia said that the biggest tribute to Netaji would be to keep aside differences and work towards creating a strong future of the nation through better education. “Netaji’s dreams would be fulfilled when the children of the country would be skilled enough to contribute to its growth and development. This would embody true patriotism,” he said. Mr. Sisodia also inaugurated Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam lecture hall complex at the university.