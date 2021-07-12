‘Universities should charge only tuition fee’

The National Students’ Union of India on Monday demanded that universities should charge only tuition fees from students as they continue to function in online mode. It demanded a reduction to provide relief to students during the pandemic.

The NSUI said that most eminent institutions of the country are running through online mode due to the pandemic and since there has been a deduction in the expenses incurred by the institutions themselves, universities should reduce the fees for students as well so that they can pursue their studies conveniently.

“In the online mode of education, students should be charged only the tuition fees and other amalgamated funds should be waived off, as they are not using any external resources and facilities provided by the universities,” the NSUI said.

NSUI national secretary and Delhi State in-charge Nitish Gaur said that several universities are asking to pay undue funds which is nothing but financial exploitation. “We urge on behalf of each and every student for higher education institutions to just take tuition fees and examination fees and thus, exempt them from paying any undue fee,” Mr. Gaur said.

The NSUI said that Delhi University was fees under heads like library charges, lab charges, electricity charges along with high tuition fees and some students were not being able to afford to continue with their education.