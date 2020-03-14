Universities limit face-to-face interaction, give online tasks

From limiting face-to-face interaction, sending online assignments to completely shutting down campuses, universities and institutes in the city have announced measures to deal with COVID-19, which has been declared an epidemic by the State government.

While the Indian Institute of Technology has directed students to leave hostels by Sunday as part of preventive measure and announced suspension of classes and all events till March 31, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has ordered suspension of classes with immediate effect till March 31.

“In view of the current situation, it is hereby notified that all lectures, class presentations and examinations at JNU are suspended till March 31 with immediate effect,” JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said. “Basic mess facilities will be available to the hostel residents during this period,” he said.

Jamia Millia Islamia also suspended classes with immediate effect till March 31 and advised students to avoid large gatherings.

“Teachers should make available to students the study material online in case they need any assistance. The respective teacher should contact the students via email for reference of study material available online. Face-to-face group interaction or gathering of students should be avoided,” the university said.

It added that internal assessment should be given online and that seminars/conferences would be postponed. The university said it would, however, continue to conduct examinations as per schedule.

The central library, it said will provide customised services by way of downloading research and teaching material required for onward circulation to students.

Delhi University had on Thursday said that any internal exam for undergraduate or postgraduate programmes had been postponed and it had also suspended classes and cancelled all functions.

“To maintain continuity in the teaching-learning process in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, study material shall be made available on a weekly basis on the website by the respective teachers of all departments/colleges/centres,” the university had said.

A spokesperson from Ashoka University said that the university had extended the spring break and as of now, on-campus classes are scheduled to resume on March 30. “Online classes will be conducted to ensure minimum disruption,” a statement from Ashoka University read.