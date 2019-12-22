Unity in diversity is India’s speciality, says PM Modi at Delhi rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally on Sunday at the large Ramlila Maidan, a little over a kilometre from Old Delhi’s Daryaganj that was hit by violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

PM Modi began his address by raising the slogan of ‘vividhta me ekta, Bharat ki visheshta’ (Unity in diversity is India’s speciality)

He said: “This venue has borne witness to many significant developments in its history. I’m happy that I and the BJP were able to get an opportunity to better the lives of more than 40 lakh people in Delhi.

“Today, you have gotten complete ownership of your homes, which are the biggest assets you have. Those who attempted to put stumbling blocks in our way (for this project) should bear this in mind.

“Elections came and went but the promise remained the same.

“Those who wanted to mislead you started shamelessly talking about fixing boundaries of your houses in 2021. That’s when I decided that their farce cannot be allowed to continue. With the help of technology, within a short period of time, the boundaries of over 1700 colonies were delineated. The maps of over 1200 of these have been put up on the web.

"Letting problems linger on is not our nature; is not our training nor is it our habit. The people whom you had turned to for help were helping their rich industrial friends construct 2000 bungalows in the posh part of your city.

"Previous governments gave the residents of rich colonies concessions but did nothing for your houses. They tried to create stumbling blocks in my way when I tried to seek a solution; they thought they would succeed but this is Modi. Their VIPs may be different but for me, you, the poor are the real VIPs.

"In the last five years, we initiated a massive expansion of the Delhi Metro Railway network. Those who practice politics in your name have never understood your problems nor do they have any intention to do so.

"Delhi now has peripheral expressways around it so that it’s people can commute with ease; this project too was stuck at various levels for years before we came to power.

"The incumbent state government in Delhi is turning its eyes away from a very serious problem: the problem of the quality of potable water. I want to ask you, the people, despite what the Govt says, do you actually get good water? Is it drinkable? The Delhi Govt is lying to you and also lying in your name. The truth is that Delhi sees the retail of the largest number of water purifiers in the country every day. For their own benefit, for their own politics, the extent to which these people can go was seen by you last week.