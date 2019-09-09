United-Left panel establishes early lead in JNUSU elections

The united-Left panel looks set to sweep all four central panel posts of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union election with Student Federation of India (SFI) candidate Aishe Ghosh gaining a strong lead over the others.

The JNUSU election committee said, “Counting of ballots for the posts of Central Panel and Councillors of the schools ended at 9 p.m. on Sunday. As per the direction of the Delhi High Court, declaration of the final result is being withheld. The JNUSU election committee has requested the Dean of Students for an urgent appointment to formally submit the final results in sealed envelopes.”

The court has refrained the university from releasing results till September 17. The order was passed on a plea by two students who have alleged that their nominations were “illegally” rejected for the post of JNUSU councillor.

JNU declares trends

JNU election commission chairman Shashank Patel said they had declared trends. The counting process, which was started on September 6, had to be put on hold for nearly 11 hours after which the election committee decided to resume the process.

After counting 5,050 of the 5,762 votes, sources said that for the post of president, Aishe Ghosh secured 2,069 votes while Jitendra Suna from Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) took second place with 985 votes. Manish Jangid from ABVP was in third place with 981.

For the post of vice-president, united-Left panel’s Saket Moon was leading with 3,028 votes with Shruti Agnihotri from ABVP in second place with 1,156 votes.

For the post of general secretary, Satish Chandra, from the united Left, was leading with 2,228 votes with Sabareesh P.A. from ABVP in second place with 1,182 votes. For joint secretary, united-Left panel’s Md. Danish was leading with 2938 votes with Sumanta Kumar Sahu from ABVP taking second place with 1,310 votes.

Students supporting the united-Left panel comprising SFI, All India Students’ Association, All India Students’ Federation and the Democratic Students’ Federation celebrated after the trends were revealed.

Last year too, the united-Left panel had won all four central posts.