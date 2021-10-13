Unitech promoters’ case: FIR registered after SC order

Tihar officials found complicit with convicted brothers

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday registered a case after 32 officials of Tihar Jail number 7 were found to be complicit with Unitech’s imprisoned ex-promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra, officials said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had on October 6 directed suspension of Tihar jail officials, registration of case against them and full-fledged probe into their collusion with the jailed promoters, based on Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana’s report.

ED status report

“Accordingly, letters have been sent to the Director General, Tihar jail and the Home Ministry for necessary action in this regard,” he said.

The police said that on August 26, the apex court took note of the status report filed by the Enforcement Directorate, which highlighted certain disturbing facts relating to the manner in which the premises of Central Jail Tihar had been misused by jail inmates — Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra — after which the court transferred both the brothers from Central Jail Tihar, Delhi, to Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Central Jail in Mumbai.

Conduct inquiry

The court had also directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to conduct an inquiry in the matter after which Mr. Asthana visited Tihar jail and questioned officials.

The court had also directed that the officials of Tihar jail who have been prima facie found to be complicit in the course of the inquiry be placed under suspension.