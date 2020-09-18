Union wants phased return of JNU students to campus

JNUSU stages stir to push its demand

The JNUSU on Friday organised a protest on the campus demanding that the administration start a phased return of students. The JNUSU said that research scholars and terminal year-end students, who have submission and lab work, are facing multiple problems and are unable to complete their thesis and dissertation as they are locked out.

We have written to the JNU administration, Dean of Students, Union Health Minister, Chief Minister, Ministry of Education and Health Minister in the last one month to facilitate the process for phased return and understanding the issues students have been facing, the students said.

“Despite the MHA guidelines to reopen the universities for research scholars, the JNU administration is still not releasing any guidelines/circular to do so, while other central universities are starting the process of phase-wise return from September 21,” JNUSU said.

The union added that differently abled students should be prioritised with accessible medical and quarantine facilities along with students who are facing issues due to the digital divide. The administration must make arrangements for isolation, quarantine wards and in-house COVID-19 testing, it added.