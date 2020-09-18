Union wants phased return of JNU students to campus

The JNUSU on Friday organised a protest on the campus demanding that the administration start a phased return of students. The JNUSU said that research scholars and terminal year-end students, who have submission and lab work, are facing multiple problems and are unable to complete their thesis and dissertation as they are locked out.
We have written to the JNU administration, Dean of Students, Union Health Minister, Chief Minister, Ministry of Education and Health Minister in the last one month to facilitate the process for phased return and understanding the issues students have been facing, the students said.
“Despite the MHA guidelines to reopen the universities for research scholars, the JNU administration is still not releasing any guidelines/circular to do so, while other central universities are starting the process of phase-wise return from September 21,” JNUSU said.
The union added that differently abled students should be prioritised with accessible medical and quarantine facilities along with students who are facing issues due to the digital divide. The administration must make arrangements for isolation, quarantine wards and in-house COVID-19 testing, it added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath