GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates second phase of KIRTI programme

Published - July 20, 2024 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affair Mansukh Mandaviya addresses a panel discussion on India’s preparations for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, in New Delhi on Friday.

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affair Mansukh Mandaviya addresses a panel discussion on India’s preparations for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Minister of Sports and Youth Affair Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the inauguration of the second phase of the Central government’s Khelo India Rising Talent Program (KIRTI) programme Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.

Under the KIRTI programme, 20,000 students studying in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools will be assessed for their sporting talent. The Sports Ministry has set a target to identify 1 lakh sports talents across the country in the first 100 days of Modi 3.0, Mr. Mandaviya added.

Mr. Mandaviya said that India’s diverse population ensures that there is no lack of talent in the country.

“Earlier, when we used to watch the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games or the Asian Games, we would only see the sport. We would not get any medals,” he said. Now, the KIRTI programme aims to recognise the talent present in the country as well as try to foster an interest towards sports amongst citizens, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said that the civic body had established a football academy in Najafgarh which has resulted in students from the MCD schools securing the first position in a recently-held under-11 tournament.

Related Topics

sport / Paris Olympics 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.