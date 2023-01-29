Union Minister launches book on contemporary issues and ideas

January 29, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, launched Sadhna Shanker’s book When they Conversed at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Saturday.

The book is a collection of published articles and blog posts by the author dealing with contemporary issues and ideas that are changing people’s lives. Dr. Shanker is a civil servant and this is her sixth publication. Describing the book, Dr. Murugan said it dealt with several topics that are relevant such as technology, COVID-19, tourism and travel. The event was also graced by Justice M.M Kumar, former member, National Human Rights Commission.