Union Minister calls for campaign against fast food 

August 04, 2022 01:30 IST

‘Growing obesity in urban India linked to it’

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Wednesday said that there was a need to start a campaign against fast food and linked the growing levels of obesity in urban India to the increasing intake of it. The Minister was speaking at the launch of a book, Fast Food: The Lure And The Trap, written by paediatrician and food activist Suresh Kumar.

“A campaign to fight fast food cannot be an isolated campaign… it should be linked with lifestyle and living habits. People who consume fast food are moving towards a western-oriented lifestyle and their own culture and heritage is being left behind in doing so,” Mr. Muraleedharan said. He added that every part of India has its own cuisine based on climate and culture and there was a need to emphasise the importance of following traditional dietary habits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event was also attended by environmental and food sovereignty activist Vandana Shiva, who said that the current growth of fast food could impact the health of the people adversely.

‘Nutrition lost’

“Over 70% nutrition is lost in lab-produced food and chemicals are added to fast food that can be harmful to the consumer,” Ms. Shiva said. She added that the fast food industry is taking a form of neocolonialism and warned that attention should be paid to limiting its growth.

The book talks about how fast food is invading our culture and Indians need to stand up and fight against it. It offers facts and figures on the impact that fast food has on one’s life and tips on how change to healthier consumption habits.