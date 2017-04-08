Union leaders want action against SHO

The trade and workers’ union leaders on Saturday demanded action against Manesar Station House Officer for allegedly misbehaving with and registering a false case against a few union leaders following the death of a worker at an automobile spare parts company in Manesar here two days ago.

A memorandum was submitted to Deputy Commissioner Hardeep Singh and Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar by a delegation comprising Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Haryana president Satbir Singh, All-India Trade Union Congress, Haryana deputy general-secretary Anil Kumar and Maruti Udyog Kamgaar Union general-secretary Kuldeep Jhangu. The memo sought action against SHO, Manesar, Inspector Jagdish Prasad for allegedly abusing and thrashing some union leaders who had gathered outside the automobile company in Manesar on April 6 following the death of a worker. The police had registered a case against several workers' union leaders on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.

The delegation claimed that the SHO registered a false case against the union leaders. The delegation members demanded that the FIR be quashed and action initiated against the police officer for his alleged misbehaviour. The leaders also sought registration of the FIR against the company for the death of the worker.

Mr. Khirwar said the FIR against the union leaders would be transferred to another police station and the allegations by the delegation would be probed.