Union Home Secretary meets Uttarakhand DGP, discusses state's law and order

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan met Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) in New Delhi and discussed the law and order of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Home Secretary enquired about the security scenario, women's safety, and state police reforms.

He assured DGP Kumar of all possible cooperation from the central government to strengthen further the law and order of the state, especially women's safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar invited the Home Secretary to visit Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and guide the state officials. The meeting came after Mr. Kumar formed a five-member committee to develop a detailed action plan to prevent crimes against women in the state and ensure more effective action against such offences.

The committee is led by P. Renuka Devi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Crime and Law and Order, Uttarakhand.

The DGP stated that this committee would present a detailed report after conducting a comprehensive study on various aspects, including the nature of crimes against women in the state, crime rates, identification of sensitive areas, reporting of such crimes, the status of investigations, and the outcomes in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report will also provide information on the assistance and services available to crime victims. The committee will also assess the actions being taken by the police to prevent crimes against women, the level of awareness in society about these crimes, and the infrastructural and human resource needs in the districts for effective crime control.

Mr. Kumar further mentioned that given the inconvenience caused to the general public during religious processions and dharnas/demonstrations, he has instructed all district in-charges in Uttarakhand to coordinate with the concerned District Magistrate to regulate events while maintaining public convenience and peace.

He directed that events should not disrupt the functioning of hospitals and educational institutions, nor should they impede patients and students in their daily activities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.