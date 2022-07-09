Union Home Ministry sets up panel for delimitation of municipal wards in Delhi: MCD

The commission will present its report in four months of its formation.

The Union Home Ministry has set up a three-member commission for carrying out a fresh delimitation of the municipal wards in Delhi, according to a statement issued by the MCD on Saturday.

The exercise will pave the way for the civic polls in Delhi, which would be the first since the reunification of three corporations recently.

"Taking a step forward in the direction of holding municipal elections, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, by exercising its powers under sections 3, 3A and 5 of the DMC Act 1957, has constituted a delimitation commission to assist central government in delimitation of wards and carrying out other functions related to it," the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in the statement.

It said the panel will have three members — Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner, Delhi, who will be its chairman; Pankaj Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary in Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Randhir Sahay, Additional Commissioner, MCD.

The reunified MCD had formally come into existence on May 22 with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister. It was recently reunified by merging three civic bodies — North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.