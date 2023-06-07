Union Cabinet approves expansion of metro line in Delhi NCT

June 07, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), on June 7, approved a proposal from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to expand the metro network in Delhi NCT with a new 28.5 km line connecting the City Centre in Gurugram to the Cyber City and another 1.5 km spur line to connect Dwarka Expressway, at a cost of ₹5,453 crore in four years.

The new lines will have an estimated daily ridership of 7.5 lakh and create lakhs of new jobs in Gurugram by making it more attractive for Indian and foreign investors in the IT sector as well as innovation-led sectors.

In 2019, Gurugram was estimated to have 6.25 lakh employees, which could rise to 17 lakh by 2030-31, aided by this metro expansion, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.