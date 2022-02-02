Union Budget allocation for police up by ₹1,700 cr.

Surveillance across city to be bolstered

Delhi Police has been allocated a total of ₹10,355.29 crore in the Budget estimates 2022-23, an increase of ₹1,701.03 crore compared to last year’s allocation of ₹8,654.26 crore, the officers said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the police said that ₹9,808.39 crore has been allotted for establishment-related expenditure and ₹287 crore for the ‘capital’ section, which includes the installation of security surveillance systems across Delhi and procurement of advanced equipment. This amount will also be spent on the “upgradation of communication system like cyber highway and digital trunking radio system, besides implementation of Intelligent Traffic Management System and induction of various vehicles for policing.”

According to the police, ₹259 crore shall be spent exclusively for police infrastructure — construction of office buildings, residential buildings and operation and maintenance of new police headquarters building through public-private partnership.

Last year, the police had allocated ₹8,100.20 crore for establishment-related expenses and ₹237.92 crore for upgradation and expansion.