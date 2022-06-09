Unimpressed with your frivolous theatrics, HC tells students

June 09, 2022 22:07 IST

Two students had filed plea against National Testing Agency

Unimpressed with the statement made by two students that they will surrender their seats if they do not make it to the list of top-10 rank holders in the upcoming NEET (undergraduate) 2022 examination, the Delhi High Court has asked the duo to tone down their “frivolous theatrics”.

Justice Sanjeev Narula made the remarks while rejecting the duo’s plea against the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET exams, to rule out any possibility of tampering with the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advocate Ravi Kumar, representing them argued that the two students were wrongly shown to have secured extremely low marks in the NEET-2020 exam, despite having performed at par with the best candidates across the country in the mock examinations.

Mr. Kumar alleged that the NTA had forged and fabricated OMR sheets of the two candidates in the past, and hence in the forthcoming NEET-2022 exam, which is scheduled for July 17, directions should be issued to rule out any possibility of tampering.

The duo - Shreya Yadav and Disha Joshi - appeared in previous years’ NEET examinations, but were unable to get admission on the basis of their respective scores.

The advocate also claimed that it was not uncommon for answer sheets of meritorious students to be swapped with other students. Stating that they have no faith in NTA, Ms. Yadav and Ms. Joshi sought protective directions to secure the image of their respective OMR answer sheets in the forthcoming NEET-2022 examination.

For this, they asked that asked for a court’s direction to NTA to transmit the image of the OMR answer sheet to the mobile number of their respective parents immediately after the completion of the examination.

Justice Narula, in the verdict, which was delivered on June 2, observed that the foundation of the prayers sought by the duo was purely based on conjectures and surmises.