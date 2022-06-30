Delhi

Unified municipal body prepares its first budget

The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is preparing its first budget, according to sources. A draft budget has been prepared and is awaiting final approval by the commissioner and the special officer of the MCD, a senior official said.

The official added that the unified budget for the year 2022-23 is a collation of the budget estimates of the three erstwhile corporations — North, South and East — that were released earlier this year.

“As of now, there are no new provisions in the budget. We have simply combined the three earlier budgets and made a few changes,” the official said.

According to the budget estimates of the erstwhile civic bodies for the financial year 2022-23, the estimated expenditure of North, South and East civic corporations was ₹7504.91 crore, ₹4,830.57 crore and ₹4,735.77 crore respectively. Proposals to increase property tax rates in the erstwhile civic bodies were rejected.

Meanwhile, another MCD official said a document to establish a uniform tax rate in the unified MCD was likely to be placed before the special officer and commissioner in the coming week.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2022 1:48:22 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/unified-municipal-body-prepares-its-first-budget/article65582463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY