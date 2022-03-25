Unification Bill a threat to India’s democracy: Sisodia

The Bill is scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament next week

The Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, reacted strongly to the introduction of a Bill in Lok Sabha, on Friday, to unify the three municipal corporations in Delhi, describing it as “a threat to India’s democracy.”

“BJP is so terrified of the Kejriwal government, that instead of running the country, the Prime Minister is taking interest in running MCD. It must be the first time in India that the ruling party has brought a bill to stop a municipal election fearing defeat from a small party like AAP,” said Mr. Sisodia through a statement released on Friday.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, proposes to unify the three corporations. The Bill is scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament next week.

Meanwhile, the BJP welcomed the move, with the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, saying that the reunification of the three municipal corporations was “very important for the development of Delhi.”

“The Kejriwal government deliberately put obstacles in the development of Delhi and committed atrocities against the corporation workers by stopping the funds of the municipal corporations. It is to ensure that such a situation does not arise again that the municipal corporations are being merged,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that the Modi government introduced the Bill without specifying how the fund crunch situation in the municipalities would be addressed, and how timely disbursement of the salaries and pending arrears of the municipal employees would be ensured.

“The bill does not mention how the development works of Delhi, stuck in limbo for the past 15 years, would be put back on rails. The Modi government should have called an all-party meeting to discuss the fallout of the MCD merger before taking a unilateral decision,” Mr. Kumar said.

He added that the main purpose of the unification was for the Centre to take full control of the corporation, “and remote-control its functioning”.

Participating in a discussion, regarding the delay in elections to the municipal corporations, in the Delhi Assembly, Mr. Bidhuri said that the Centre should be congratulated for taking steps for the betterment of Delhi.

“Especially during the Corona period, the Delhi government crossed all limits. The salaries of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, teachers, sanitation workers, malaria workers, and gardeners of the municipalities, who were putting their lives at risk while doing corona duty, were not released,” he added.