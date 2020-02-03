Delhi

Unidentified persons open fire near Jamia Millia Islamia

Protesters gather outside the Jamia Nagar police station in New Delhi after a firing incident near the Jamia Millia Islamia university late on February 2, 2020. Photo: Special Arrangement

Protesters gather outside the Jamia Nagar police station in New Delhi after a firing incident near the Jamia Millia Islamia university late on February 2, 2020. Photo: Special Arrangement  

Bike-borne persons reportedly fired shots in the air, next to the anti-CAA protest site outside Jamia Millia Islamia.

Bike-borne persons reportedly fired shots in the air, next to the anti-CAA protest site outside Jamia Millia Islamia, on February 2 night.

Shadosh, a volunteer with the Jamia Coordination Committee who was at the site, said he heard loud bangs between Gate No. 7 and Gate No. 5 near the protest site. After which a red scooty sped off.

Shail Khudaai a member of the Committee said two people came speeding on a two-wheeler into the road opposite the protest site, shot two rounds in the air and sped away.

A man (face blurred as his being an adult could not be ascertained) brandishes a gun towards people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, near Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on January 30, 2020.

Slogan-shouting shooter injures Jamia student

 

Following the incident, scores of people at the protest site gathered outside the Jamia Nagar police station to register a complaint about the incident. Those at the police station said that there was no one there.

Additional DCP (southeast), Kumar Gyanesh said, “SHO Jamia Nagar along with his team went to the place and searched the area. No empty bullet shells were found there. Also, there were different versions regarding the vehicles on which the alleged miscreants were. Some saying it was a scooter, others saying it was a four-wheeler. Meanwhile, many people, including students, have gathered outside the police station. They will be asked to give their complaint. We will conduct an enquiry and accordingly take action as per law."

