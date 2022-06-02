Unidentified object thrown inside Tihar Jail, a shocked court seeks explanation

Incident has the effect of shaking the collective conscience of the public, says court

Shocked at a video clip that showed an unidentified object being thrown from outside Tihar jail into one of the cells, a Delhi court called for a report from the Director General of Prisons seeking an explanation for the incident.

Metropolitan Magistrate Animesh Bhaskar Mani Tripathi on Tuesday asked the DG (Prisons) whether any investigation was conducted by the jail authorities in the matter.

“Incident like the one shown in the video has the effect of shaking the collective conscience of the public at large. As evident in the video, very conveniently an unidentified object has landed near the cell of the inmates”, the judge said.

The court remarked that the incident happened despite three layers of security.

“In recent past as well, incidents of mobile phone being found out in the cell of prisoners have been widely reported and the Supreme Court has taken due cognisance of the same,” the judge said.

Noting that the incident puts a “big question mark” on the efficiency of security officers and their supervisory officers tasked with protecting the jail complex, the court asked the DG (Prisons) to explain the mechanism of surprise inspection in the inmates’ cells/barracks.

The court’s order came while hearing the plea of an undertrial prisoner Shakeel Ahmed for taking legal action against the Head Warden in Tihar jail for assaulting Mr. Ahmed and demanding ₹1 lakh as “protection money”.

In response to Mr. Ahmed’s application, the Superintendent of Tihar jail submitted that on May 22, information was received about an unidentified object being thrown from outside the jail. The Jail Superintendent, in his report, submitted that one ball shape object fell in ward number 8 at around 1 p.m. and the same was picked by an inmate, one Naresh.

The Superintendent said Mr. Naresh after picking up the object went to Cell number 2 occupied by Mr. Ahmed and had some conversation with him. Thereafter, Mr. Ahmed along with Mr. Naresh was called by the duty officer for investigation. Further investigation revealed that the unidentified object belongs to one inmate Danish. No mobile phone was recovered, the jail Superintendent added.

“The reply of the jail Superintendent is highly dubious and seems to have been written with the intention to camouflage the real incident,” the court said rejecting the report as “unsatisfactory”. The court also pointed out that the report was silent on the person who had thrown the object.

The court has asked the DG (Prisons) to submit his reply on the issue within two weeks.