Unidentified men on bike go on robbery spree

Three unidentified men on a motorcycle went on a robbery spree in North Campus on Thursday night, the police said on Friday.

An FIR was registered after three incidents were reported at Maurice Nagar chowk late on Thursday.

The police are yet to identify the accused. The police control room received a call at 10 p.m. after two food delivery boys were robbed by the accused within five minutes of each other near Daulat Ram College.

Gaurav Kumar was on the way back to the restaurant after making a delivery when the trio rammed his bike at Maurice Nagar chowk.

“They stopped their bike in front of me. Their faces were covered with mufflers. Two of them pointed their guns at me and took away ₹10,000, my mobile phone and bike keys before fleeing,” said the Burari resident. He saw the accused stop another delivery boy barely 100 metres away and rob him.

Karawal Nagar resident Abdul Kalam was on the way to deliver food when he was robbed of ₹1,600 and one of his mobile phones.

“We were at Maurice Nagar police station when a tea shop vendor arrived. Three men on a bike took two cigarette packets from his shop near Maurice Nagar police station at gunpoint,” said Mr. Kumar.